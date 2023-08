Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

As the pace of offshore wind installation accelerates globally, all eyes turn to tools and techniques that will enable efficient installation and lifecycle protection of offshore wind towers. Balmoral, with decades of experience protection offshore oil and gas infrastructure, debuts HexDefence. Dr. Aneel Gill, Product R&D Manager, Balmoral, discusses the key benefits with Offshore Engineer TV.