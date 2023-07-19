Global Underwater Hub Appoints New Regional Manager

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the UK-based trade and development body representing the UK’s underwater industry has appointed a new regional manager.

"Ricci Boston, who will be based in Newcastle, will be instrumental in increasing engagement among GUH's members and expanding its membership base in the north of England. He will also be responsible for developing strategic relationships across the region whilst driving GUH’s growth and initiatives for the underwater sectors, GUH said.

"Prior to his appointment at GUH, Ricci was Director of Strategy and Client Engagement for a major provider of engineering and management services to the energy industry," GUH said.

Information on Boston's LinkedIn account shows he previously worked for Penspen for more than 9 years

"Over the last decade, Ricci has successfully managed bids, mobilized, and project managed large revenue projects in the oil & gas, power generation, renewable energy, construction, and engineering sectors," GUH added.

"As a UK-wide organization, GUH has member companies located across the country. Ricci will be responsible for supporting those businesses in the north of England, in an area stretching from the Mersey in the west to The Humber in the east and north to the Scottish border. The organisation’s goal is to accelerate the delivery of a step change in the development and internationalization of underwater technologies and deliver exponential growth in the industry," GUH, previously known as Subesa UK, said.

GUH will open a Newcastle office in late summer, followed by a base in Bristol later in the year.

Boston said: “I’m thrilled to become the North of England regional manager for Global Underwater Hub based at its new office in Newcastle. My primary focus is to provide more opportunities and platforms for the underwater industry to come together and exchange knowledge and technologies.

“GUH is a forward-thinking and dynamic organization that is genuinely making a difference across the underwater sectors, prioritising the best interests of industry. I’m looking forward to meeting businesses doing great work in the underwater sectors and helping them to drive opportunities and growth.”

As an industry body, GUH represents companies working in the underwater industry across the oil and gas, offshore wind, marine renewables, telecoms, aquaculture and defense sectors.