Tuscan FSRU to be Moved Offshore by 2026

July 19, 2023

Credit: massimo mediani/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: massimo mediani/MarineTraffic.com

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel moored in the Tuscan port of Piombino will be moved off the coast of Vado Ligure and Savona in Italy's northwestern region of Liguria, the president of Liguria said on Tuesday.

Italian gas grid operator Snam bought the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) last year as part of the Italian government's plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas, but the infrastructure was opposed by the local administration in Piombino.

The decision on the proposed site was made after Liguria President Giovanni Toti met Snam's chief executive, a spokesperson for the Liguria president said. 

The decision on the new site where the vessel will be positioned by the end of 2026 is expected to ease such resistance and an Italian administrative court is expected to decide on a complaint against the LNG unit on December 20.

The FSRU, which is expected to cover 7% of Italy's annual gas needs for 17 years, began commercial operations this month as energy group Eni delivered a cargo produced at the Sonatrach liquefaction plant in Betihoua, Algeria.

Apart from the Piombino FSRU, Snam manages three more LNG terminals, one of which is in Liguria.


 (Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by David Goodman)

