Confirmed: HAV to Design and Equip ESVAGT's New Methanol-Fuelled Offshore Wind Vessel

July 17, 2023

Credit: Esvagt
Credit: Esvagt

Norway's HAV Group has signed the final contract to design and equip another methanol-fuelled offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) for the Danish offshore vessel owner ESVAGT.

HAV Group said Monday it had signed the final contract with ESVAGT’s chosen shipyard, Cemre Shipyard in Turkey

HAV Group will deliver both the ship design and an integrated equipment package, including the propulsion system, engines, propellers, and positioning system. The total contract value for HAV is around approximately NOK 200 million (currently around $20 million). 

"We at HAV Group consider ourselves to be an enabler of the green transition at sea. To be chosen to develop this SOV, with its impressive environmental profile, is a perfect strategic fit for us,” says Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group. 

The newbuild hybrid vessel is of HAV 833 SOV design. The vessel will be equipped with a methanol-electric propulsion system, including a battery pack that allows very low to zero-emissions operations. 

The SOV will be 93 meters long and 19.6 meters wide and will be able to accommodate up to 124 persons. The main purpose of the SOV is to safely transfer technicians and spare parts to and from wind turbines and offshore substations. 

Upon completion, the vessel will become an integral part of Ørsted’s UK East Coast Hub.  

 

