Ghana: Tullow Oil's Jubilee Offshore Field Hits 100,000 Barrels per Day Mark

July 17, 2023

FPSO Kwame Nkrumah - Credit: MODEC
Oil company Tullow said Monday that production from its Jubilee oil field offshore Ghana had surpassed 100,000 barrels of oil per day, following the recent start-up of the Jubilee South East (JSE) Project.

"Gross production from the field has surpassed 100,000 bopd, after a second JSE production well was brought onstream. Both of the JSE wells are performing in line with expectations and have increased production rates by c.50% compared to the first half of 2023.  Two further wells are on track to be tied in during the remainder of the year," Tullow Oil said,

Rahul Dhir, Tullow Chief Executive Officer, said: "Reaching production of over 100,000 bopd from the Jubilee field is a major milestone for Tullow, our partners and for Ghana. I look forward to working with our partners to sustain these higher levels of production for several years and to realise the full potential of the Jubilee resource base. 

For Tullow, delivery of this step up in production is a key part of our business plan, in line with our commitment to deliver over $800 million of free cash flow between 2023 to 2025."

Oil at the Jubilee field is produced via the MODEC-supplied FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. The FPSO is moored in about 1,100 meters of water depth and is capable of processing more than 120,000 barrels of oil per day. 

The FPSO produced the first oil from the offshore oil field in late 2010.

