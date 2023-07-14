Havila Shipping Secures Bareboat Charter Extension for Offshore Vessel in Brazil

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Havila Shipping has secured a bareboat charter extension for its Havila Harmony vessel.

Brazil's offshore service firm OceanPact has declared the option for one-year extension of the bareboat agreement on the Havila Harmony, currently sailing under the name Parcel Dos Meros.

The agreement will keeps the vessel on contract until December 2024, Havila Shipping said this week without sharing the financial details of the extension.

Back in July 2020, Havila signed a three-year bareboat contract with OceanPact for the operation of the subsea vessel Havila Harmony in Brazil.

The 92,95 meters long vessel, delivered in 2005, was converted from PSV to MPSV in 2007.

According to Parcel Dos Meros' AIS, as found on MarineTraffic.com, the vessel is currently at anchor in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.