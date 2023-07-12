Tseven Elise MOPU Starts Gas Production at Bayan Offshore Field in malaysia

Gas production has started via Tanjung Offshore Services' Tseven Elise Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) at Petronas Carigali's Bayan field. The news was shared Wednesday by T7 Global, a parent company of Tanjung Offshore Services.

In 2020, T7 Global secured a contract to engineer and construct a newbuild MOPU, to be leased for ten years, to Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the Bayan Gas Redevelopment Project Phase 2 in Sarawak.

Announcing production startup on Wednesday, T7 Global said."This significant event marks the official start of revenue contribution by Tseven Elise MOPU, which will provide a fixed and recurring income base for T7 Global Group over the next ten years."

According to T7, located in sub-block 4Q-21 of the Balingian Province, about 80km North-West of Bintulu Malaysia LNG (“MLNG”), and operating at a water depth of around 30 meters, the Tseven Elise MOPU is a newly built MOPU specifically designed for the Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

"This advanced facility boasts cutting-edge gas compression systems with the capacity to process and export up to 100 million standard cubic feet per day (SCFD) to the MLNG facility at Bintulu, Sarawak," T7 Global said.

T7 Global Chief Executive Officer Tan Kay Zhuin said: “T7 Global extends heartfelt gratitude to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., our esteemed client, for entrusting us with this groundbreaking project. We are proud of achieving an impressive milestone of 2.2 million man-hours with zero Lost Time Injury (LTI).

"Our dedicated project team and contractors deserve recognition for their unwavering commitment in completing the MOPU project safely and efficiently. Looking ahead, T7 Global remains steadfast in its commitment to optimize MOPU operations, ensuring uninterrupted production uptime while prioritizing environmental protection.

"The commencement of the production phase at the Bayan field will ensure a stable supply to the gas market. T7 Global takes immense pride in this remarkable achievement, as it solidifies the Group’s position as a leading MOPU solutions provider in the energy Industry. Through our innovative ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence, T7 Global is driving the advancement of Malaysia's gas production capabilities and cementing its contribution to the nation's energy landscape,” he added.