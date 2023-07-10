Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havfram Wind Orders Additional Huisman Cranes for WTIV Pair

July 10, 2023

Credit: Huisman
Credit: Huisman

Dutch offshore crane maker Huisman has won another contract from Havfram Wind, an offshore wind turbine installation contractor, for the delivery of two packages of Auxiliary Cranes for both of the company’s NG-20000X-HF Wind Turbine Installation Vessels, currently under construction at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China.

The Auxiliary Crane packages include a 40mt full electric Huisman Pedestal Mounted Offshore Crane to be installed on the vessel's port side. 

"This offshore crane is designed according to the latest energy-efficient technology on variable frequency drives for crane applications. With this type of crane, Havfram Wind can perform operations on the vessel itself, as well as offboard operations, such as lifts to the turbine foundations, to supply vessels, or to the quayside when in port," Huisman said.

Using such a lightweight and robust setup offers further operational optimisation on Havfram Wind`s offshore wind installation projects.

Havfram Wind has ordered the Auxiliary Cranes packages in addition to the 3,000+mt main Leg Encircling Crane orders that the company recently awarded to Huisman.

With these packages, Huisman has six cranes on order to be delivered for Havfram Wind`s vessels. These cranes will be produced at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China.

Cees van Veluw, Product Director Cranes of Huisman says: “We are highly appreciative of the trust that CIMC Raffles and Havfram Wind have put in Huisman for selecting us as the manufacturer of the Auxiliary Cranes for their innovative newbuild jack-up vessels. With these auxiliary cranes included in the package, we can further integrate our lifetime service offering to these vessels, thus improving their efficiency and effectiveness.”

Havfram Wind's GustoMSC-design NG20000X vessels will be able to install offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.

Credit: Huisman

Energy Industry News Activity Cranes Construction Vessels

Related Offshore News

The offshore installation will be performed using the DLV2000, McDermott's heavy lift and pipelay vessel. - ©Sergey Reshetov/MarineTraffic.com

McDermott Wins Shell Contract for Offshore Transportation...
Koichi Fujita, Chief Operating Officer of Mitsui Iron and Steel (left) with Leigh Howarth, CEO STATS

Japan's Mitsui to Acquire UK's Pipeline Repair Specialist...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

Current News

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Havfram Wind Orders Additional Huisman Cranes for WTIV Pair

Havfram Wind Orders Additional Huisman Cranes for WTIV Pair

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Have 'Exclusive rights' in Durra Offshore Gas Field - Kuwait Oil Minister

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Have 'Exclusive rights' in Durra Offshore Gas Field - Kuwait Oil Minister

McDermott Chosen for Offshore Decommissioning Work in Australia

McDermott Chosen for Offshore Decommissioning Work in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine