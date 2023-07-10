Unite Ballots Petrofac Offshore Workers on Strike Action

Unite the union confirmed Friday that offshore workers employed by Petrofac Facilities Management Limited in the UK will be balloted on strike action.

Around 80 Unite members contracted to work on Ithaca Energy’s FPF1 platform, Captain WPP, Captain floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, Alba FSU, and Alba North installations are participating in the ballots.

"The Petrofac contractors have rejected a real terms pay cut, and they are demanding that the operator Ithaca Energy reverse its current ‘clawback’ policy of 14 days. This policy is significantly above the industry norm of 7 days, and it is the financial equivalent to £6,000 lost income per person," Unite said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by Petrofac have been battling for months to secure a fair pay rise, and that the operator Ithaca Energy ditch their draconian 14 days clawback policy. We will continue to fully support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

The ballots open on Monday July 10, and close on 4 August.

The workers involved in the ballots include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders and crane operators.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s Petrofac members working on Ithaca Energy assets have been involved in various disputes over the last year. At the heart of these disputes is a failure to make the workforce a fair pay offer and to provide a good working environment. These latest strike ballots are testament to the fact that both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy have learned no lessons and they continue to disregard the concerns of the workforce. Simply put our members have had enough.”