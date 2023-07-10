Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CHC Helicopter Wins Dogger Bank Wind Farm Crew Change Contract

July 10, 2023

Credit:twixter/AdobeStock
Credit:twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore helicopter transportation services firm CHC Helicopter has won a contract to support the construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK North Sea.

CHC is providing crew change support for the development of the first phase of the project – the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank A.

The company is providing AW139 and H175 aircraft to support the contract from its Norwich base. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The Dogger Bank Offshore Development Zone, is located between 125 and 290 kilometers off the east coast of Yorkshire. It covers an area of roughly 8660 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 18 meters to 63 meters.

Alan Borland, Project Manager, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said:  "Being so far from shore presents new challenges to how we manage logistics in Offshore wind, which can only be overcome through the use of trusted suppliers so we are delighted that CHC will join the project to as our aviation partner to support us in our crew changes during the construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.” 

Once the construction of all three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is complete, the 3.6 GW offshore wind farm will be the world's largest.

Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Helicopters

Related Offshore News

Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola's First French Offshore Wind Farm Begins...
©Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

McDermott Starts Construction of TenneT's BorWin6 HVDC...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through Pemex Offshore Oil Platform

Current News

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Wellesley Petroleum, Partners Make 'Norway's Largest Offshore Discovery since 2013'

Havfram Wind Orders Additional Huisman Cranes for WTIV Pair

Havfram Wind Orders Additional Huisman Cranes for WTIV Pair

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Have 'Exclusive rights' in Durra Offshore Gas Field - Kuwait Oil Minister

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Have 'Exclusive rights' in Durra Offshore Gas Field - Kuwait Oil Minister

McDermott Chosen for Offshore Decommissioning Work in Australia

McDermott Chosen for Offshore Decommissioning Work in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine