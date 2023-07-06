Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Partners with SLB to Drive Efficiency and Accelerate Decision Making with Cloud-Based Technology

July 6, 2023

Oilfield services giant SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, said Thursday it had won a five-year contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras for an enterprise-wide deployment of its Delfi digital platform. 

The contract scope covers Petrobras’ digital transformation from exploration, development, and production operations, including moving subsurface workflows to the cloud to significantly accelerate decision-making. 

The award represents one of Petrobras’ largest investments in cloud-based technologies and sets the foundation for it to achieve its decarbonization and net zero targets, SLB said.

“By leveraging AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing technology from SLB, Petrobras will drive aggressive efficiency and production increases across its E&P business,” comments Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital & Integration, SLB. “Leveraging the Delfi platform to digitally transform Petrobras’ E&P workflows, will improve efficiency and demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and energy transition.”

For geological and geophysical (G&G) interpretation, the Delfi platform realized a significant reduction in processing time. Some workflows experienced a reduction from hours to minutes. As an example, SLB said, AI and machine learning applications reduced fault interpretation time in petrophysical modeling workflows by 60%.

"The Delfi platform will empower all Petrobras’ geoscientists and engineers with seamless and scalable digital technology and computing power, helping improve focus on business operations. The large investment in SLB digital technology for E&P by Petrobras is part of its plan to increase total operations production," SLB said.

