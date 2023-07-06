Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Wins Shell Contract for Offshore Transportation and Installation Project in Malaysia

July 6, 2023

The offshore installation will be performed using the DLV2000, McDermott's heavy lift and pipelay vessel. - ©Sergey Reshetov/MarineTraffic.com
Offshore installation services firm McDermott has won a contract for an offshore transportation and installation project with Shell in Malaysia.

The pipelay and heavy lift project offshore Sarawak in East Malaysia, awarded by Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), is for work on the F22, F27, and Selasih fields (FaS).

McDermott transport and install two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay. McDermott will also provide pre-commissioning works on all infield pipelines and perform the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.

The project management and engineering will be executed in Malaysia. McDermott will use the DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel for the offshore installation scope. Financial details were not disclosed.

"This is the fourth project we are executing for Shell under the Subsea and Floating Facilities project portfolio, demonstrating the strength of our long-standing relationship," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "To ensure efficient project delivery, we will draw upon the expertise from our Kuala Lumpur center, which supports the global execution of subsea and offshore projects."

Back in November 2022, Shell  progressed with the execution of the MLNG F22, F27, Selasih (FaS) project, which comprises a single well development in each of the F22, F27, and Selasih fields to be drilled from the wellhead platforms with tie-backs to the F23 hub. 

