Glamox Illuminates World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Glamox provided a lighting system for the first substation built for the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, offshore the UK.

The giant unmanned structure is one of three offshore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) substations being built for Dogger Bank.

In the dock at Haugesund, Norway, where Aibel built the substation, the giant unit was fitted with more than 640 specialist marine LED luminaires ahead of its transportation to Dogger Bank A in the North Sea, where it is now in location and being prepared for the start of operations.

Apart from the first substation, named Dogger Bank A, Glamox has orders from Aibel to light Dogger Bank B and C substations, too.

Dogger Bank will provide electricity to power 6 million UK homes. Developed in three 1.2GW phases, it is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%). Dogger Bank A is expected to start operating in the summer of 2023.

For this project, Glamox is providing tough, anticorrosive, waterproof linear luminaires and floodlights for lighting gantries, walkways, cranes, doors, stairwells, corridors, and machine rooms.

The substation converts the AC electricity produced by the offshore wind turbines before being relayed by cable to land.

The Dogger Bank A substation will be linked to 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines. Each turbine has 220-metre diameter and 107-metre-long blades.

For Dogger Bank, Glamox also lights some of the turbine transition pieces, which is the tubular steel structure that serves as the transition between the monopile foundation and the wind turbine.

Glamox is also lighting commissioning service operation vessels and Thialf, the semi-submersible crane vessel used to assemble the turbines, substation jacket, and topside.





