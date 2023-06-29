Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and Condensate Discovery

June 29, 2023

Credit: OMV
Credit: OMV

Austrian oil and gas firm OMV saw its Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for the Berling gas and condensate discovery off Norway approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy this week.

OMV submitted the plan to the Norwegian authorities on behalf of the Norwegian Sea license partners in December 2022.

"Berling is one of our key natural gas development projects and is geared to increase the share of natural gas in our portfolio as outlined in OMV’s Strategy 2030. The gas and condensate volumes are expected to further strengthen Norway’s position as an important European supplier of natural gas,” said Berislav Gaso, Executive Vice President for Energy, OMV AG. 

The Berling production license area is located about 235 km from Kristiansund in the Northwestern part of Norway, in a mature oil and gas province with established infrastructure. 

The closest hub is the Equinor-operated Åsgard B platform, approximately 23 km to the southeast. Berling will be developed through the Asgard B tie-in.

Three production wells will be drilled at the Berling field starting Q3/2026 with expected first gas and condensate production in 2028.

The estimated gross recoverable reserves are expected to be around a total of 45 mn boe

The Berling discoveries in the production licence 644 (PL 644) area were made 2018. OMV (Norge) AS is the operator for the development and operations with 30% working interest. The license partners are Equinor Energy AS (40%) and DNO Norge AS (30%).

Energy Industry News Activity Production Tiebacks

Related Offshore News

One of Aker BP's projects - Credit: Aker BP

Norway Approves More than $18B in Oil, Gas Investments
Republic of the Congo flag - ©railwayfx/AdobeStock

Eni to Offload Non-Core Permits in Republic of Congo for...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and Condensate Discovery

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and Condensate Discovery

Developer Exposure to Siemens Gamesa Woes Limited for Bow - Citi

Developer Exposure to Siemens Gamesa Woes Limited for Bow - Citi

Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Plans 400MW Floating Solar Capacity by 2030

Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Plans 400MW Floating Solar Capacity by 2030

Norway: Offshore Drilling Firms, Unions Agree Wage Deal, Averting Strike Action

Norway: Offshore Drilling Firms, Unions Agree Wage Deal, Averting Strike Action

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine