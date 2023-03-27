Aker Solutions to Tie Back Two Gas Fields to Åsgard B Platform

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions said Monday it had won a sizeable with the Norwegian oil giant Equinor to tie back two gas fields, previously known as Iris and Hades, now named Berling, to the Åsgard B platform. Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $47,29 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $142,46 million).

The Berling tie-in to Åsgard B is an EPCIC project comprising engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning.

Berling is located on the Halten Bank in the Norwegian Sea about 23 kilometers south-east of the Åsgard field.

Two EPCIC scopes define the project: the first starts immediately, and the second in September 2023. Offshore mobilization will begin in November 2025, and the tie-back is to be completed in December 2027. Production start is planned to 2028, Aker Solutions said.

"The expected recoverable reserves are estimated to around 45 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting mostly of gas. The tie-backs will enable a significant contribution to energy security in Europe,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice-president and head of Aker Solutions' Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications (EMM) business.

Aker Solutions completed a project FEED in August 2022 and continued in an interim phase to further develop scope and optimize the technical solution for the tie-in at Åsgard B.

Construction and prefabrication will be executed at the company’s yard in Egersund.

“We are excited to follow this major development of Berling and continue the third consecutive tie-in project to Åsgard B following the Halten Øst and Smørbukk Nord projects. Together, these projects constitute a significant portfolio of modification projects at Åsgard B where existing infrastructure is being utilized” Eikeseth said.



