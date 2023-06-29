Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Itochu, Tokyo Gas Eye Bids for Japan's Offshore Wind Farm Auction

June 29, 2023

Credit:Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
Credit:Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Itochu Corp, Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, and other companies are considering bidding in the second round of the Japanese government's auction of offshore wind power projects, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. 

In December, Japan resumed public auctions of offshore wind farm projects under revised rules aimed at encouraging a wider range of operators and accelerating the development of infrastructure. 

The latest auction covers four areas capable of generating 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind power, including the 356 megawatt (MW) farm in Happo-Noshiro, off Akita prefecture in northern Japan. 

Around 20 companies are expected to participate in the auction, with the total cost of the project, which is not disclosed, estimated at 1 trillion yen ($6.9 billion), the Nikkei said. Based on public information related to environmental impact assessments and interviews with the companies, Itochu, Tokyo Gas, as well as Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco), Eneos Holdings and Mitsui & Co are considering submitting bids, the paper said. 

Tokyo Gas is looking to bid for one area in Akita, while Itochu is jointly studying with power generator JERA submitting bids for two areas, the Nikkei said, adding Tepco was considering bidding for two areas in Akita.

 Itochu, Tokyo Gas, Tepco, Eneos, and JERA declined to comment on the auction. Mitsui was not immediately available for comment. 

The auction runs until Friday, with the result expected by the end of March. Japan's offshore wind power market is set to grow as the government has set a goal of installing up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, and up to 45 GW by 2040. 

($1 = 144.3400 yen) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi/Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables

Related Offshore News

©Havfram

Havfram Chooses IFS Cloud for Managing Offshore Wind...
©Iberdrola

Iberdrola, Partners to Upgrade New York's Power Grid for...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and Condensate Discovery

Norway Approves OMV’s Plan for the Berling Gas and Condensate Discovery

Developer Exposure to Siemens Gamesa Woes Limited for Bow - Citi

Developer Exposure to Siemens Gamesa Woes Limited for Bow - Citi

Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Plans 400MW Floating Solar Capacity by 2030

Malaysia's Sarawak Energy Plans 400MW Floating Solar Capacity by 2030

Norway: Offshore Drilling Firms, Unions Agree Wage Deal, Averting Strike Action

Norway: Offshore Drilling Firms, Unions Agree Wage Deal, Averting Strike Action

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine