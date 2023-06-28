Aquila Holdings Wins Norway Multi-Client Seismic Data Licensing Contract

Aquila Holdings, through its subsidiary Axxis Multi Client AS, on Tuesday announced a USD 0.34 million - net to Aquila Holdings - multi-client

seismic data licensing contract with an existing customer.

Under the contract, the customer will license Aquila Holdings’ Utsira multi-client survey offshore Norway.

The Utsira OBN multi-client library is located to the west of the Utsira high in the Norwegian North Sea and covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers of what Aquila says is a highly prospective acreage with high-definition 3D seismic OBN data.

The survey was acquired during 2018 and 2019 with support from AkerBP, Equinor, and TGS. The Utsira area holds several important fields, such as Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.

According to info on Aquila Holding's website, its data has "extremely high sampling density which helps our clients obtain new information and to make new discoveries and development of oil and gas deposits previously unavailable with legacy broad band streamer data."

Aquila Holdings was previously named Carbon Transition. Carbon Transition in May changed the name to Aquila Holdings, and changed its ticker symbol on Oslo Exchange from “CARBN” to “AQUIL”.

The company specializes in 3D ocean bottom node seismic multi-client data for near-field exploration, and it holds two key seismic multi-client assets, one in Norway and one in Egypt.

Aquila Holdings also has an investment arm, with a focus on investments in listed companies as well as companies expected to be listed.