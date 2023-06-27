Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Tech for Ultrasound Inspection Subsea

June 27, 2023

P-Scan 5 can be deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Image courtesy FORCE Technology
P-Scan 5 can be deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Image courtesy FORCE Technology
Ole Nørrekær Mortensen, Senior Project Manager, Advanced Inspection, FORCE Technology. Image courtesy FORCE Technology
Ole Nørrekær Mortensen, Senior Project Manager, Advanced Inspection, FORCE Technology. Image courtesy FORCE Technology

FORCE Technology introduced a new generation of its P-Scan ultrasound scanner for subsea inspections. P-Scan 5 is designed to be easier to configure for a wider range of geometries and asset integrity applications, including regular inspection of submerged pipelines, flowlines, subsea templates, manifolds and offshore wind turbine subsea structures.

Whether deployed by divers or remotely operated vehicle (ROV), FORCE Technology can now deliver more complete reports on a  submerged structure’s condition, based on data acquired by the latest generation phased-array scanning featured in P-Scan 5. Improved data quality and classification also pave the way to using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for data analysis and interpretation, helping to optimize the reporting workflow.

