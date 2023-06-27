Havfram Chooses IFS Cloud for Managing Offshore Wind Operations

Cloud enterprise software company IFS said Tuesday that Havfram, the Norwegian offshore wind company with its two subsidiaries Havfram Wind and Kontiki Winds, has chosen to implement IFS Cloud.

Havfram opted for the solutions to manage the urgent needs around its subsidiaries` core businesses, such as the transport, installation of wind turbines and development of offshore wind farms.

Bjørn Ola Smievoll, VP IT, Havfram, said: "The choice of IFS Cloud as an ERP solution was largely based on the industry expertise and knowledge IFS demonstrated in the field of project and maintenance of marine installations. They understand the challenges involved in operating in harsh, offshore environments and the importance of technology that delivers the agility needed to address them. We have complete confidence in IFS to deliver this solution on time and according to exact specifications and we know they are a technology partner we can grow and innovate with in the future."

The new IFS Cloud solution will be implemented by IFS partner, Addovation. From the outset, it will cover functionality used by approximately 200 users at four Havfram sites: two in Norway and one in each of Australia and the UK.

IFS Cloud will support multiple business functions for the company, including project management, supply chain, service and asset management, finance, HR and customer relationship management (CRM), with more to follow over time.

Ann Kristin Sander, managing Director Nordics, IFS said: “Offshore wind companies are looking to tap into new opportunities that are fast emerging in the market today. We are seeing significant government investments in the sector driven by the need for clean energy. At the same time, legislation in many countries dictate that utilities must generate a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable sources. This present additional openings for wind power companies, but to take advantage of them, companies like Havfram Wind need to be agile and move fast. That’s what we can deliver for them through our IFS Cloud solution.”