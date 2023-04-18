CIMC Raffles to Build 2nd Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Havfram Wind

Offshore wind installation firm Havfram Wind has ordered a second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV).

This is the first optional vessel ordered under the existing shipbuilding contract with China's CIMC Raffles.

The vessel design will be similar to the first GustoMSC NG20000X Jack-Up vessel currently under construction.

"The latest battery hybrid drive train technology is incorporated in the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity. Delivery will be late Q4, 2025," Havfram said Tuesday.

The NG20000X vessel has the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.

Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons. Credit: Havfram Wind

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, said: “The decision to order a second NG20000X Jack-Up vessel with CIMC Raffles is based on the good established cooperation with the shipyard and several commitments with major offshore wind developers.

As previously announced, we have signed a contract with Ørsted to install wind turbines at their Hornsea 3 project, starting in autumn of 2026. Vattenfall has appointed us as preferred supplier for their Norfolk Projects, starting in the spring of 2027. Last week, we signed a preferred supplier agreement with RWE for turbine installation support for their Nordseecluster project, commencing in the summer of 2026.”

Martin Degen, Commercial Director and Vice President of Havfram Wind, said: “Globally, we experience a steadily growing demand for offshore wind capacity.

"At the same time, developments within wind turbine technology cause larger wind turbine components and require, therefore, larger Wind Turbine Installation vessels. Our fleet will be capable of meeting the requirements and challenges of the fast-growing offshore wind market and we are confident that our experienced team will deliver the highest service to clients worldwide.”

“We are pleased to firm our existing agreement with this second vessel for Havfram Wind and are proud to be a partner for the development of Havfram`s offshore wind business. As a global major offshore equipment EPC contractor, we are confident that we will meet Havfram Wind`s highest demands for quality. In addition, I believe that our cooperation with Havfram Wind will contribute vastly to the offshore wind industry and the global energy transition.” said Jonathan Wang Jianzhong, CEO & President of CIMC Raffles Group.