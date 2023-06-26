Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil company Enauta has restarted production from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil, after the completion of the scheduled maintenance shutdown of the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The well production will gradually be restarted in accordance with the scope of the Early Production System of FPSO Petrojarl I, aiming to collect data and confirm the reservoir's potential for the development of production with FPSO Atlanta (Definitive System), scheduled for mid-2024.

After confirming the high productivity potential of the wells and observing the reservoir's behavior over time, the Company will prioritize operational consistency and the extension of the lifespan of temporarily installed subsea equipment alongside FPSO Petrojarl I.

Additionally, as previously notified at the end of May, Enauta identified the need to implement improvements in connectors of the pumping system, which required operational adjustments during the remaining period of FPSO Petrojarl I's activity.

This includes rescheduling the production of well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS ("2HP") to the fourth quarter of 2023.