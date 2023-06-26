Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

June 26, 2023

Petrojarl I ©Enauta
Petrojarl I ©Enauta

Brazilian oil company Enauta has restarted production from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil, after the completion of the scheduled maintenance shutdown of the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The well production will gradually be restarted in accordance with the scope of the Early Production System of FPSO Petrojarl I, aiming to collect data and confirm the reservoir's potential for the development of production with FPSO Atlanta (Definitive System), scheduled for mid-2024.

 After confirming the high productivity potential of the wells and observing the reservoir's behavior over time, the Company will prioritize operational consistency and the extension of the lifespan of temporarily installed subsea equipment alongside FPSO Petrojarl I. 

Additionally, as previously notified at the end of May, Enauta identified the need to implement improvements in connectors of the pumping system, which required operational adjustments during the remaining period of FPSO Petrojarl I's activity. 

This includes rescheduling the production of well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS ("2HP") to the fourth quarter of 2023. 

 

Activity FPSO Production South America

Related Offshore News

Leviathan Platform - ©Noble Energy (File photo)

Israel's Gas Reserves Grew by 40% Over Past Decade, Report...
(Photo: SBM Offshore)

Brazil-bound FPSO Sepetiba Departs BOMESC Shipyard in...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine