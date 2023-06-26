VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm





Seagreen Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, achieved another landmark last week as the 114th and final wind turbine was installed.

According to SSE Renewables, 76 of the 114 Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines are now energized at the site, which is located 27km from the Angus coast, now producing more than two-thirds of Seagreen’s full capacity power to the grid.



Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of generating around 5,000GWh of renewable energy annually – enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

"The installation of the final wind turbine is yet another milestone reached in the Seagreen project in recent months. It follows on from the completion of the successful turbine foundation jacket installation campaign which included the installation of the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation at 58.6 meters," SSE Renewables said.

"This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project. The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshaling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved. We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter-array cabling works.



The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets," said John Hill, Seagreen’s Project Director, SSE Renewables.





