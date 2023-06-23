Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Renexia, Seas Geosciences Ink Seabed Exploration Deal

June 23, 2023

Image courtesy Renexia/Seas Geosciences
Image courtesy Renexia/Seas Geosciences

Renexia, a Toto Group company active in the renewable-energy sector, signed an agreement with Seas Geosciences, part of Sealaska’s Woocheen ocean-health group of businesses, to study the most environmentally sustainable mooring and anchoring solutions for the turbines at Med Wind, a floating offshore wind farm project in the Mediterranean.
Seas will deploy its robotic seafloor drill and cone penetration testing up to 40 meters below the seafloor, in water more than 900 meters deep, to acquire geotechnical information about geohazards at the project site in the Sicily Channel. The work will enable Renexia to define and design the most appropriate seabed anchoring systems for the turbines and ensure maximum attention to the surrounding ecosystem.
Med Wind will be built gradually in stages, reaching a full installation of up to 190 turbines capable of generating total energy of about 9 Twh.

Image courtesy Renexia/Seas Geosciences

Technology Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

©RWE

Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm to Sport Recyclable...
©Semco Maritime

Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C to Build Substations for Poland's...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Renexia, Seas Geosciences Ink Seabed Exploration Deal

Renexia, Seas Geosciences Ink Seabed Exploration Deal

Nauticus Inks Deal with Petrobras

Nauticus Inks Deal with Petrobras

KCA Deutag Lands $70 Million in UK North Sea Contracts

KCA Deutag Lands $70 Million in UK North Sea Contracts

Subsea Cable Laying, Protection Innovation Funded in Japan

Subsea Cable Laying, Protection Innovation Funded in Japan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine