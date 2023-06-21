TGT Launches Flow Characterizing Accoustic Platform

TGT Diagnostics has launched its latest acoustic platform, ChorusX, a new diagnostic resource specifically designed to locate and characterise flow in oil and gas wells.

The acoustic array platform enables energy companies to find and map fluid flow throughout the well-reservoir system with greater ease and precision. It has a compact array of eight nano-synchronised sensors that record high-resolution flow sounds across an extreme dynamic range of intensities and frequencies. A unique phase analysis workflow combines specialised acoustic field modelling with a sophisticated waveform-matching algorithm. This combination delivers an important new dimension to acoustics and flow diagnosis – radial distance. In combination, these advances underpin four new complementary answer products that enable TGT analysts to easily and accurately locate and map flow throughout the well system.

Ken Feather, TGT’s chief marketing officer, commented, “Understanding flow dynamics in the well system is the key to unlocking better well and reservoir performance, and acoustic techniques have become an indispensable means of achieving that goal. ChorusX is the result of two decades of intensive research, innovation, and extensive field experience in applying the power of sound to flow diagnostics in thousands of wells. Eight high-definition array sensors, extreme dynamic range recording and a unique phase analysis engine work in concert to deliver uncompromising levels of clarity, precision, and certainty to analysts and well operators.”

He says: “ChorusX has been redesigned from the ground up to excel in three important areas: extending spatial and audible reach to record the lightest, quietest, and furthest flows; recognising different types of flows; and pinpointing flow sources with unmatched accuracy in depth, and radially. Flow events are displayed more clearly in high definition, enabling operators to plan actions with greater confidence and implement them efficiently with precision.”

TGT has been advancing the use of acoustics to locate and characterise flow for more than two decades, and ChorusX is available to all TGT Diagnostics customers through a range of True Flow and True Integrity/Seal Integrity products.



