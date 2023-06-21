MAN Energy Solutions Sells Gas Turbine Business

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the sale of its gas turbine business to China’s CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine.

CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine (GHGT) develops small and medium-sized gas turbines in a 5 to 50 MW range as well as high performance and combustion technologies. The company is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and is headquartered in Harbin (China).

With this portfolio adjustment, MAN Energy Solutions is continuing its strategic focus on solution offerings for decarbonization and opening up long-term growth prospects for the product area.

To date, MAN Energy Solutions has produced and serviced MGT gas turbines of up to 8 megawatts in size at its sites in Oberhausen and Zurich, among other things, for use as mechanical drives or for power generation. This product area is now no longer central to the company’s growth strategy. The sale now agreed includes a five-year site guarantee in Oberhausen and Zurich, thus ensuring not only the further development of the gas turbine series but also the preservation of the jobs concerned in Oberhausen and Zurich under new ownership. Existing customers of MAN Energy Solutions will thus continue to be served by their existing contacts beyond the sale.

The gas turbine business currently has approximately 80 employees in Oberhausen as well as approximately 20 employees in the maintenance of installed turbines at MAN PrimeServ in Zurich. The sale will have no effect on the other employees at the MAN Energy Solutions sites in Oberhausen (around 1,600) and Zurich (around 800) or on the other products and solutions manufactured there.

MAN Energy Solutions had already taken the decision to separate from the product area as part of its “Performance 2023” program, which was launched in 2020. The sale of the gas turbine business now agreed is a logical next step on the road to transformation into a solution provider for sustainable energy supply.



