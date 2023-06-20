Havila Scores Extensions for Two PSV Charters

Havila Shipping announced it has secured contract extensions for two of its platform supply vessels (PSV).

The Norwegian offshore support vessel owner said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Havila Clipper for extension of the existing contract until June 2024. It is also agreed an optional period for 6 months for the period to December 2024.

In addition, Havila said it entered into contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for two optional periods each of one year, for the PSV Havila Borg. The options are for the period from April 2024 to April 2026.

Havila Clipper is a 80.4-meter-long PSV built in 2011. Havila Borg is 78.6 meters long and was built in 2009. Both vessels were constructed by Havyard and operate under the Norwegian flag.