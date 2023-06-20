China’s First Smart FPSO Delivered

China’s first smart FPSO Hai Yang Shi You 123 has been delivered to CNOOC in Nantong, Jiangsu.

Hai Yang Shi You 123 is the first FPSO in China that integrates digital technologies including cloud computing, big data, internet of things, artificial intelligence and edge computing.

Equipped with 24-hour monitoring function for decision-making and optimization control, the FPSO applies the digital twin technology in its production process, the hull and the single point mooring. Data is shared between the offshore and onshore units and allows for intelligent production and operation management.

The FPSO will be deployed in the Lufeng 12-3 oilfield offshore China and will have storage capacity for 650,000 barrels of oil and a production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day. It was classed by China Classification Society.



