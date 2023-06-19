Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Engine Overhaul for Tidewater PSV in Aberdeen

June 19, 2023

Highland Chieftain (Photo: Royston)
Highland Chieftain (Photo: Royston)

Marine engineering and propulsion specialist Royston has completed the rapid overhaul of a diesel power plant system onboard a Tidewater Marine operated platform support vessel.

Royston engineers undertook the 18,000 running hours service of a Scania DI12 harbor generator, which is onboard the 80m length Highland Chieftain, while the vessel was moored in Aberdeen.

The work involved the generator being disassembled with manifolds, turbo, rocker gear, critical pumps, pistons, liners, oil cooler, fan and belt guards all being stripped out along with the camshaft for inspection and where necessary, either repaired or replaced.

All parts including the engine block, were cleaned while the aftercooler was also stripped down at Royston’s test and repair center in Newcastle upon Tyne before being cleaned and rebuilt. New turbo, water pump and thermostat units were also fitted as part of a comprehensive package of engineering work and support before the whole power plant was reassembled and tested for operational performance.

The U.K.-flagged Highland Chieftain is a purpose-built support vessel constructed in 2013 and is part of one of the largest fleets of OSVs in the industry.

Engines Ship Repair & Conversion Vessels Europe

