Shell's Olympus Gulf of Mexico Platform Offline for Maintenance

June 16, 2023

Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell on Thursday said its Olympus production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is offline for planned maintenance.

The work started a week ago on Wednesday, June 7, and is expected to last 14 days, Shell said. The offshore hub, along with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last year, produce Mars sour crude.

Prices for Mars crude oil has edged down in the last few days, but the grade is trading this week at a premium to U.S. crude oil futures at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.

Enbridge Inc said volumes on its Mississippi Canyon Gas System fell due to the maintenance and will return to normal volumes once it returns to service. The system transports production from the Mars platform to onshore Louisiana.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)

