Equinor Selects Aker Solutions for Eirin Field Subsea Production System and Control Umbilical

June 14, 2023

Norway's Aker Solutions has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the oil and gas firm Equinor to provide the subsea production system and control umbilical for the Eirin field development, located in the North Sea, offshore Norway. 

The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Gina Krog platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure. 

"The final contract award for the Eirin development is subject to Equinor and partners’ approval and final investment decision as well as final contract negotiations. If the final contract is awarded to Aker Solutions, the company expects to book a sizeable order intake related to this project," Aker Solutions said.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $47 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $141 million)

Aker Solutions said it would start preparatory works to ensure the timely delivery of the subsea tie-in project. 

The scope of work covers a complete subsea production system including two vertical subsea trees; one 2-slot template including manifold with HIPPS; control system; control umbilical as well as associated equipment. Major deliveries will be scheduled for 2024 and 2025. 

The Eirin field was discovered north of the Sleipner and Gina Krog field in 1978.

