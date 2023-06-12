Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Oil Platform Crewmember

June 12, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard  said Sunday it had medevaced an oil platform crewmember 23 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 4:19 a.m. of a 33-year-old crewmember experiencing chest pains aboard the S Timbalier 52 Platform.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist. 

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans. 

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition. 

