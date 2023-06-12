Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS' Seismic Survey Vessel Could Go Idle for 2-3 Months after Abrupt Contract Termination

June 12, 2023

Ramform Titan - Credit: PGS
Ramform Titan - Credit: PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic services company PGS said Monday that a client had terminated its seismic survey contract, first announced in March.

On March 2022, PGS said it had secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract with "a major international energy company," with plans to mobilize the Ramform Titan vessel survey in late June.

However, PGS sad Monday that it was "during the weekend informed by the client that it will terminate the contract."

"Ramform Titan was contracted to commence mobilization for the 3D exploration survey in June with acquisition to complete in August. Following successful completion of an acquisition campaign in Namibia late May, Ramform Titan was steaming to the survey area in South America when the notice of termination was received," PGS said.

"PGS is in dialog with the client relating to compensation and/or alternative work for the vessel. The dialog with the client is constructive and the aim is to minimize any financial impact on PGS. It is, however, a risk that the vessel will be idle for up to 2-3 months," PGS said.

AIS information from MarineTraffic.com show that the Ramform Titan recently left Walvis Bay in Namibia, and was en route to Chaguaramas in Trinidad and Tobago.


Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: TGS

TGS, SLB in U.S. Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey
©ANCAP

Challenger Energy Bids for AREA OFF-3 Offshore License in...


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore

The Gryphon Alpha rises
Subsea

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine