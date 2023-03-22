PGS Secures 3D Seismic Survey Deal

Norwegian seismic survey firm PGS has secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract with "a major international energy company."

PGS said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that its Ramform Titan vessel was scheduled to mobilize for the survey in late June.

The acquisition is expected to complete in August 2023. PGS did not share information on the location of the project. The Ramform Titan is currently conducting surveys offshore Namibia.

Rune Olav Pedersen, CEO of PGS, said: "We are very pleased with this contract award, which further improves our visibility for the summer season. Our Ramform acquisition platform in combination with multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology will provide the client with high-quality seismic data."

While PGS did not share details on the value of the contract, the Oslo-listed company usually announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, and MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more.





