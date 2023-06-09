Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gumbs to Step Down as President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America

June 9, 2023

Gregory Gumbs will leave the company in July 2023 - ©Bosch Rexroth (file image)
Bosch Rexroth North America's President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gumbs will leave the company July 1, 2023, the company said Thursday.

"Gumbs, who joined the organization in late 2020, successfully led the increased growth of the North American region to record achievements, improved competitiveness in the region, and established a strong customer-focused and people culture," the company said.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Gumbs. “I have great respect for the leadership team, our associates and channel partners across North America. I am very confident in the strategy and in our talented team which will ensure continued success and positive outcomes for our customers and the business. It has truly been an honor and privilege for me to serve and lead this team”.

In the interim, Reinhard Schaefer, current Executive Board Member, will join the North American board to support the transition and identify the company’s next regional CEO.

"I would like to thank Gregory Gumbs for his leadership in the region,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG. “The North American region is of critical importance, and the leadership team in the region has a strong foundation to continue the significant growth path we are on.”

