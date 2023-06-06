Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Denmark's NKT Set to Provide High-Voltage Export Power Cables for Polish Wind Offshore Farm

June 6, 2023

©NKT
©NKT

Denmark-based power cable-making and installation company NKT said Tuesday it would soon sign the order for a 230 kV AC high-voltage export power cable system for the Polish project Baltic Power Offshore Wind Park with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW. 

NKT is finalizing the contract for offshore export power cables for the first major offshore wind farms in Poland awarded by Baltic Power Sp. z.o.o. 

For NKT, the order is expected to have a value of more than 120 million euros and will comprise the design and production of around 130 km of 230 kV high-voltage power cables for the Baltic Power Offshore Wind Park.

The export power cables will be produced at the NKT factory in Cologne, Germany, with expected commissioning of the full project in 2026.

The order is subject to a formal contract signature expected end of June 2023 and a subsequent final notice to proceed.

Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

©Mainstream Renewable Power

Consortium Proposes 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Bass...

PKN Orlen, PGE Get Location Permits for Baltic Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Output from Armada Kraken FPSO in UK Shut-In Following...
Energy
Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Pertamina Set to Take Over Shell's Shares in Masela Gas Project

Pertamina Set to Take Over Shell's Shares in Masela Gas Project

Denmark's NKT Set to Provide High-Voltage Export Power Cables for Polish Wind Offshore Farm

Denmark's NKT Set to Provide High-Voltage Export Power Cables for Polish Wind Offshore Farm

Ulmatec to Deliver Gangway for Another Jones Act Offshore Wind Vessel

Ulmatec to Deliver Gangway for Another Jones Act Offshore Wind Vessel

Seismic Surveys: TGS Expands Multi-Client 3D Coverage in Malvinas Basin

Seismic Surveys: TGS Expands Multi-Client 3D Coverage in Malvinas Basin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine