Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil

June 2, 2023

Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com
Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

Skandi Buzios, a pipelay support vessel owned by TechnipFMC and DOF, caught fire Friday morning in a Brazilian port.

The Brazilian media and some social media accounts on Friday showed images and videos of the burning vessel with thick smoke billowing above it and firefighters trying to quell the fire.

The incident happened at Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, and no injuries have been reported.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to TechnipFMC seeking more info.  

"On Friday morning, June 2, a fire occurred onboard Skandi Buzios while the vessel was alongside Porto do Açu in Brazil. All personnel are safe, and no serious injuries were sustained. The fire has been brought under control after efforts by our crew, Porto do Açu, and local authorities. TechDOF is cooperating in the investigation of the fire and its cause," a TechnipFMC spokesperson said.

Skandi Buzios is owned and operated by TechDOF, a joint venture between TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea.

The 146-meter-long Skandi Buzios, built in 2016, is designed for subsea construction, pipe laying, IRM, and ROV services up to 3000 m depth. It started its eight-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil in 2017.

Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan S.A., a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for the marine operations.

Offshore Ports Vessels Industry News Activity Firefighting Pipelayers

Related Offshore News

Ramform Hyperion ©PGS

PGS Wins 3D Survey Deal in the Mediterranean
Credit: Golden Energy Offshore Services

Repsol Extends Energy Swan PSV Charter


Trending Offshore News

North Rankin Complex - ©Woodside

Offshore Worker Dies in Incident on Woodside's North...
People
Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

Eidesvik Offshore to Sell Three Laid Up Seismic Vessels
Offshore

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

CCS, Hydrogen Challenges a Focus at SPE Offshore Europe 2023

CCS, Hydrogen Challenges a Focus at SPE Offshore Europe 2023

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil

Consortium Proposes 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Bass Strait, Australia

Consortium Proposes 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Bass Strait, Australia

Equinor Eyes Restart of Statfjord A Offshore Platform Next Week

Equinor Eyes Restart of Statfjord A Offshore Platform Next Week

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine