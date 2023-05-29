Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

Canada-based Shawcor has informed that its pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group (“PPG”), has received a formal contract award for a development project, located offshore in South America.

Shawcor had previously announced its conditional award, pending project sanction, in late 2022. Shawcor will provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services from an unnamed Western Hemisphere facility. Shawcor did not say who the client was.

Project initiation is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The coating value of this project is estimated to exceed C$110M (currently around USD 81 million).

“This award follows successful execution of coating activities on numerous development projects in the region,” said Fernando Ulecia, PPG’s VP of Western Hemisphere. “Our differentiated coating solutions have proven to be well suited for these challenging deepwater environments.”

Kevin Reizer, Group President of PPG, added, “This award provides further confidence that offshore activity is accelerating, especially in deepwater. Our global network of coating and insulation facilities is well suited to significantly participate in this expansion.”



