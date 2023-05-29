Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

May 29, 2023

Illustration - Credit:NickEyes/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit:NickEyes/AdobeStock

Canada-based Shawcor has informed that its pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group (“PPG”), has received a formal contract award for a development project, located offshore in South America. 

Shawcor had previously announced its conditional award, pending project sanction, in late 2022. Shawcor will provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services from an unnamed Western Hemisphere facility. Shawcor did not say who the client was.

Project initiation is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The coating value of this project is estimated to exceed C$110M (currently around USD 81 million).

“This award follows successful execution of coating activities on numerous development projects in the region,” said Fernando Ulecia, PPG’s VP of Western Hemisphere. “Our differentiated coating solutions have proven to be well suited for these challenging deepwater environments.”

Kevin Reizer, Group President of PPG, added, “This award provides further confidence that offshore activity is accelerating, especially in deepwater. Our global network of coating and insulation facilities is well suited to significantly participate in this expansion.”


Coatings & Corrosion Pipelines Activity

Related Offshore News

©Subsea 7 file image

Subsea 7 Lands EPCI Work at Turkey's Sakarya Offshore...
The Haiyou Guanlan floating wind turbines before the sailaway in March ©COOEC

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Xiang Yang Hong 10 - ©Juneid Kodabux/MarineTraffic.com

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to...
Offshore
Flags of Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela ©luzitanija/AdobeStock

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development...
Industry News

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares for Gulf of Mexico Debut in 2024 as Contract Secured

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares for Gulf of Mexico Debut in 2024 as Contract Secured

Offshore Services Firm Stork Wins Long-Term Contract with UK's Harbour Energy

Offshore Services Firm Stork Wins Long-Term Contract with UK's Harbour Energy

Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil Production Back at Peak 200,000 bpd, ONGC Says

Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil Production Back at Peak 200,000 bpd, ONGC Says

Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine