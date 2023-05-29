Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Says Malaysian Anti-graft Probe Found No Wrongdoing by the Firm

May 29, 2023

 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said on Saturday an anti-corruption probe into the firm's dealings involving a $90 million project had not found any wrongdoing by the company. Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Friday it was investigating allegations of corruption involving Petronas and an international oil and gas company in a project worth 399 million ringgit in the state of Sarawak. 

It did not identify the company. Petronas said the investigation was opened in relation to its award of a contract to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international upstream company in 2021. 

"Petronas had given full cooperation to MACC in the investigation that had not found any wrongdoing by Petronas, its employees, and directors," the company said in a statement to Reuters. 

The MACC said it had found "several weaknesses in practices, systems and work procedures" in its probe, and proposed improvements to Petronas' standard operating procedures as preventive measures. 

Petronas said it continues to improve and strengthen its standard operating procedures as part of an effort to prevent and fight all forms of corruption and misconduct. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Energy People Industry News Activity Asia People & Companies

Related Offshore News

©dron285/AdobeStock

Malaysia's Anti-graft Agency Says Probing Petronas,...
Gareth Dooley, Deputy Programme Director for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms(left), Euigon Ko, Head of Submarine Cable System Sales Division of LS Cable & System(center), and Seung-Ho Choe, Country Manager for Ørsted Korea - ©LS Cable & System

LS Cable & System to Supply Subsea Cables for Ørsted's...


Trending Offshore News

Xiang Yang Hong 10 - ©Juneid Kodabux/MarineTraffic.com

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to...
Offshore
Flags of Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela ©luzitanija/AdobeStock

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development...
Industry News

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares for Gulf of Mexico Debut in 2024 as Contract Secured

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares for Gulf of Mexico Debut in 2024 as Contract Secured

Offshore Services Firm Stork Wins Long-Term Contract with UK's Harbour Energy

Offshore Services Firm Stork Wins Long-Term Contract with UK's Harbour Energy

Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil Production Back at Peak 200,000 bpd, ONGC Says

Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil Production Back at Peak 200,000 bpd, ONGC Says

Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

Shawcor's Pipe Coating Division Wins $110M Contract for Deepwater Project in South America

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine