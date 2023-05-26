Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil's Petrobras Renews Bid to Win Offshore Oil Well License Near Amazon Mouth

May 26, 2023

Credit: Ibama
Credit: Ibama

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has asked to resume a process for a license to drill a controversial well near the mouth of the Amazon river, the company's chief executive said late on Thursday. 

CEO Jean Paul Prates' statement regarding the well known as Morpho 1-APS-57 comes after the company said it would appeal environmental agency Ibama's decistion to block it from drilling wells in the area. 

In a statement late on Thursday, Petrobras said the drilling is a "temporary, low-risk" activity that lasts around five months and is needed to verify the presence of oil in deep waters. 

"Only after drilling this well will the potential of the block, the existence and profile of any oil deposits be confirmed," it added. Petrobras had previously said the appeal would include additional measures to protect the environment in the northern state of Amapa, the closest to the offshore area it intends to drill. 

Ibama's decision last week to block the drilling caused a split within President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's camp between those who want to prioritize protecting the environment and those who want to use Petrobras to drive much-needed growth. 

(Reuters- Reporting by Peter Frontini and Andre Romani; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Sarah Morland and Sonali Paul)

Energy Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart
Illustration only - Credit: Karel/AdobeStock

Germany Cannot be Relaxed about Baltic LNG Capacity,...


Trending Offshore News

©Orsted

First US-Built Offshore Wind Substation Sets Sail
Offshore
Illustration only ©frag/AdobeStock

Russia: Warship Attacked by Ukrainian Drones While...
Navy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell's U.S. Gulf of Mexico Project

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell's U.S. Gulf of Mexico Project

Brazil's Petrobras Renews Bid to Win Offshore Oil Well License Near Amazon Mouth

Brazil's Petrobras Renews Bid to Win Offshore Oil Well License Near Amazon Mouth

Reducing Carbon Footprint: Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Successfully Tests Biofuel Operation

Reducing Carbon Footprint: Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Successfully Tests Biofuel Operation

BW Ideol, Elawan Energy Eye Joint Development of Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Spain and Portugal

BW Ideol, Elawan Energy Eye Joint Development of Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Spain and Portugal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine