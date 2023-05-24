Norway: Johan Sverdrup Offshore Oil Field Achieves Record Production

Norwegian oil firm Equinor said Tuesday that a successful capacity test had been performed confirming that the Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field could produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day.

During a capacity test at Johan Sverdrup, the field reached a record-high production level of 755,000 barrels of oil per day. This equals six to seven percent of the daily European oil consumption.

“This process capacity test at Johan Sverdrup confirms technically very robust facilities and was safely performed with no unwanted incidents. This is an important milestone, and the result of systematic and targeted efforts, says Marianne Bjelland, vice president Exploration and Production for Johan Sverdrup in Equinor.

Equinor and partners Aker BP, Petoro and TotalEnergies aim to maintain production levels of oil from the field up towards this level going forward, Equinor siad.

In addition, Johan Sverdrup produces 31,500 barrels of oil equivalents of gas per day.

Johan Sverdrup has reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Phase one opened in October 2019, phase two started producing in December 2022.

The field is located in the area of Utsirahøyden in the North Sea, 160 kilometers west of Stavanger, at depths of 110-120 meters, covering an acreage of 200 square kilometers.

It was originally expected to produce 660,000 barrels of oil per day at plateau, about a fourth of Norwegian oil production at the current level.