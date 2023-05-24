Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Johan Sverdrup Offshore Oil Field Achieves Record Production

May 24, 2023

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Arne Reidar Mortensen / Equinor)
The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Arne Reidar Mortensen / Equinor)

Norwegian oil firm Equinor said Tuesday that a successful capacity test had been performed confirming that the Johan Sverdrup offshore oil field could produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day.

During a capacity test at Johan Sverdrup, the field reached a record-high production level of 755,000 barrels of oil per day. This equals six to seven percent of the daily European oil consumption.

“This process capacity test at Johan Sverdrup confirms technically very robust facilities and was safely performed with no unwanted incidents. This is an important milestone, and the result of systematic and targeted efforts, says Marianne Bjelland, vice president Exploration and Production for Johan Sverdrup in Equinor.

Equinor and partners Aker BP, Petoro and TotalEnergies aim to maintain production levels of oil from the field up towards this level going forward, Equinor siad.

In addition, Johan Sverdrup produces 31,500 barrels of oil equivalents of gas per day.

Johan Sverdrup has reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Phase one opened in October 2019, phase two started producing in December 2022.

The field is located in the area of Utsirahøyden in the North Sea, 160 kilometers west of Stavanger, at depths of 110-120 meters, covering an acreage of 200 square kilometers. 

It was originally expected to produce 660,000 barrels of oil per day at plateau, about a fourth of Norwegian oil production at the current level.

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

©Expro

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment...
Credit: Arild/Adobestock (Cropped)

North Sea Energy Sector Mobilizes to Improve Mental Health...


Trending Offshore News

©BOEM

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey...
Offshore
Juniper platform - Credit: BP

Aquaterra Energy Wins Multi-Million Subsea Riser Contract...
Engineering

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Petrobras Challenges Ibama's Decision to Reject Amapá Offshore Drilling Application

Petrobras Challenges Ibama's Decision to Reject Amapá Offshore Drilling Application

Weststar Orders Five Helicopters from Leonardo. Signs Sustainable Fuels MoU with Petronas

Weststar Orders Five Helicopters from Leonardo. Signs Sustainable Fuels MoU with Petronas

Hibiscus Petroleum Sets Record with Longest Well Drilled Offshore Malaysia

Hibiscus Petroleum Sets Record with Longest Well Drilled Offshore Malaysia

MENCK's MHU4400S Hammer to Support CCCC 3rd Harbour's Offshore Wind Activities in China

MENCK's MHU4400S Hammer to Support CCCC 3rd Harbour's Offshore Wind Activities in China

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine