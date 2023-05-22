STATS Group and EPOMS Sign Exclusive Deal for Offshore Services in Malaysia

Pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group said Monday it had signed an exclusive supply agreement for its products and services with Malaysia’s E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd (EPOMS).

EPOMS provides integrated frontline operations and maintenance services for oil and gas platforms, floating facilities, associated flowlines and pipelines in Malaysia.

The strategic agreement covers STATS’ range of pipeline hot tapping, plugging and inline isolation services, including its BISEP double block and bleed technology and Remote Tecno Plug system.

STATS has an existing relationship with EPOMS and last year completed a workscope which included the isolation and reinstatement leak-testing of a 12” shutdown valve on the EPOMS-operated Larut A platform, offshore Malaysia.

At a signing of the exclusive supply agreement in Kuala Lumpur, EPOMS was represented by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Tuan Haji Zulkarnain Ismail, and witnessed by Chairman, YM Raja Dato’ Sri Mufik Affandi Bin Raja Khalid.

Tuan Haji Zulkarnain Ismail said: “EPOMS is no longer confined strictly to O&M activities and limited within Malaysian market. Accordingly, EPOMS has rigorously explored new business activities and business ventures as the Company gears up to further expand its growth.

“Therefore, EPOMS welcomes the opportunity to work closely with STATS Group and continue our successful collaboration. As the famous saying goes: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together’.

“STATS is a world-renowned player in providing these niche offerings and EPOMS is committed to representing STATS in Malaysia by providing value added services using their products and solutions.”

STATS Regional Manager for Asia Pacific region, Gareth Campbell, said: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with EPOMS and this exclusive supply agreement is an exciting and natural development which will benefit both companies.

“EPOMS is ambitious and forward looking and its ethos of providing true value and real solutions is very much one that chimes with our own outlook and approach to client service. We are looking forward to working with EPOMS on major pipeline isolation contracts in Malaysia and further afield.”



