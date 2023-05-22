Subsea 7 Lands EPCI Work at Turkey's Sakarya Offshore Field

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 on Monday confirmed the award of a major contract by Turkish Petroleum for the second phase of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Turkey. Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being one where Subsea7’s share of revenue over USD 750 million.

The award for this two-phase subsea development was announced in redacted form on May 12, 2023. The first phase has been recorded in the backlog in the second quarter of 2023, and the second phase, expected in 2024, remains subject to sanction by the client.

The contract is awarded to a consortium including Subsea 7 and its partner in Subsea Integration Alliance, OneSubsea, as well as SLB and Saipem.

The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions including subsea production systems (SPS), subsea umbilicals and flowlines (SURF).

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of approximately 37 kilometers of infield flowlines, 47 kilometers of control umbilical, and associated subsea equipment in water depths of 2,000 meters. The contract also includes additional FEED studies and options to further extend the scope of work.

Project management and engineering will be managed from the Subsea 7 office in Istanbul, Türkiye and offshore activities are expected between Q2 2025 and Q3 2025, with optional scope between Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 subject to final investment decision by the client.

Franck Louvety, Africa, Middle East & Caspian Vice President said: “Through the close collaboration of Subsea 7, OneSubsea and Turkish Petroleum, first gas from Sakarya Phase 1 was delivered just 30 months after discovery. Subsea 7 looks forward to extending this relationship for Phase 2 and continuing our contribution to the development of the energy industry in Türkiye.”

