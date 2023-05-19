Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Amogy, Skansi Offshore, and SEAM Team Up to Decarbonize Offshore Support Vessels with Ammonia Technology

May 19, 2023

For illustration only - One of Skansi Offshore's vessels - Credit: Oddmar Kruse/MarineTraffic,com
For illustration only - One of Skansi Offshore's vessels - Credit: Oddmar Kruse/MarineTraffic,com

Amogy, Skansi Offshore, and SEAM have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate potential technology collaboration in the field of ammonia application, with the common goal of decarbonizing the offshore support vessel industry.

The first focus of this collaboration is a possible retrofit of Amogy's proprietary ammonia-to-power system on one of Skansi's existing offshore vessels, allowing it to operate with zero emissions. 

Managing Director of Amogy Norway,  a company specializing in energy-dense ammonia power solutions, said: "Given the whole industry's strong commitment to clean fuels, it is crucial for us to make a positive impact here," said Berg. "We believe our partnership with Skansi and SEAM can serve as a compelling inspiration for other maritime operators to follow."

Gunvald Mortvedt, CEO of SEAM, a Norwegian system developer and integrator  said: "We are very proud to have been chosen as a system partner in this exciting project. We believe in Amogy's ammonia-to-power solution and are confident that, through close collaboration with both companies, we will be able to realize Skansi's important goals for a zero-emission offshore supply vessel, and thus showcase another technological milestone for zero-emission shipping."

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Amogy and SEAM to combine our environmentally friendly and innovative technologies," said Jens Meinhard Rasmussen, CEO of the Faroe Islands-based offshore vessel owner Skansi Offshore. 

"Integrating Amogy's ammonia-to-hydrogen technology in our vessel is a significant step in the right direction, bringing us closer to our long-term goal of decarbonizing the maritime industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, this partnership will help accelerate the global transition towards clean energy sources, furthering our commitment to sustainable practices in the maritime sector."

Skansi Offshore's Linkedin page shows the company owning and operating five platform supply vessels.

