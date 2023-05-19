Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS' Ramform Hyperion Vessel in 40-Day 3D Survey Project in Barents Sea

May 19, 2023

©PGS
©PGS

Offshore seismic survey specialist PGS said Friday it had executed the final contract with an independent energy company for a 3D survey in the Barents Sea.

PGS said the 3D survey would be conducted by the Ramform Hyperion vessel. The project is about to start, and the duration is approximately 40 days, PGS said.

PGS did not provide the contract value, but it's worth noting that PGS usually announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more and strategically important contracts.

While PGS did not share the client's name, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate data show that the 2017-built Ramform Hyperion is conducting a 3D survey in the Barents Sea for Vår Energi.


