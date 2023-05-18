Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Third Medical Evacuation in Three Months: Coast Guard Assists Ailing Crewmember on Solitaire Pipelayer

May 18, 2023

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 16, 2023 near Port Fourchon Louisiana. The crewmember was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and was in need of a medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy asset)
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter May 16, 2023 near Port Fourchon Louisiana. The crewmember was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and was in need of a medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by courtesy asset)

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from Allseas' pipelayer Solitaire Tuesday approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately noon Tuesday from the Solitaire of a 65-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. 

Sector New Orleans watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.  

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

This is the third medical evacuation from the Solitaire in as many months.

In March, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a Solitaire vessel crew member experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

In April, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 32-year-old male Solitaire crewmember experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity North America Construction Vessel Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: CBED

CBED's Vessel to Support Work on Ørsted's New Offshore...
Bubble Curtain noise mitigation system ©Vineyard Wind

Noise Mitigation: Bubble Curtain to Be Deployed During...


Trending Offshore News

Kufpec holds a 30% stake in the Gina Krog field ©Equinor

Kuwait's Oil Firm Seeks to Exit Norway
Energy
Source: APPEA

ExxonMobil Considers Recycling Australian Infrastructure...
Technology

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Current News

EnQuest to Develop "Low-Cost Carbon Megastore" in North Sea

EnQuest to Develop "Low-Cost Carbon Megastore" in North Sea

UK Minister Opens £3m DARE Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy Testing

UK Minister Opens £3m DARE Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy Testing

GE Names Rahul Ghai as New Senior Vice President and CFO

GE Names Rahul Ghai as New Senior Vice President and CFO

Quattro Energy Gets More Time to Secure Funding for North Sea Block Acquisition

Quattro Energy Gets More Time to Secure Funding for North Sea Block Acquisition

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine