U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Crew Member from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

April 24, 2023

Solitaire - File photo: Allseas
Solitaire - File photo: Allseas

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it had evacuated a crew member from motor vessel Solitaire approximately 15 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. 

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday from the motor vessel Solitaire of a 32-year-old male crewmember aboard experiencing severe abdominal pain. The Solitaire is a pipelayer owned by the offshored service firm Allseas.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.  

The aircrew arrived on the scene just after midnight on Sunday, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

To remind, almost exactly a month ago, the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember experiencing seizure-like symptoms from the Allseas Solitaire pipelayer.




