Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FairWind Secures Pre-Assembly Contract for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

May 16, 2023

Credit: FairWind
Credit: FairWind

Wind industry service company FairWind has been awarded the turnkey pre-assembly contract for the offshore wind farms Vesterhav Nord and Syd at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

FairWind will be responsible for the pre-assembly erection of 41 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 8.0-167 DD turbines. 

Each direct drive (DD) turbine will have a power generating capacity of 8.4MW. FairWind will start work in May 2023, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

The two wind farms, owned by Vattenfall, will have a combined capacity of 344MW. 

The project is expected to generate 1.57TWh of green power a year, sufficient to meet the energy needs of 380,000 households in Denmark.

Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

F. Carceller CEO Pablo Carceller (left) and Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar (right) shake hands at the official signing ceremony - Credit: Gazelle

Gazelle Wind Power Takes Controlling Stake in F. Carceller...
©SMST

SMST to Provide 'World's Largest' 3D Motion Compensated...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noble Corporation

Noble Secures $500M Deal with Petrobras for...
Energy
©Christian M. Ingerslev, new CEO of Maersk Supply Service

A.P. Møller Holding Takes Over Maersk Supply Service,...
Offshore

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Current News

FairWind Secures Pre-Assembly Contract for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

FairWind Secures Pre-Assembly Contract for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Purus Wind Orders Two Offshore Wind Vessels from VARD

Purus Wind Orders Two Offshore Wind Vessels from VARD

QatarEnergy Awards $10B EPC Contract to Technip Energies-led Joint Venture

QatarEnergy Awards $10B EPC Contract to Technip Energies-led Joint Venture

European Energy and Vårgrønn Form Strategic Partnership to Harness Baltic Sea's Offshore Wind Potential

European Energy and Vårgrønn Form Strategic Partnership to Harness Baltic Sea's Offshore Wind Potential

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine