FairWind Secures Pre-Assembly Contract for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Wind industry service company FairWind has been awarded the turnkey pre-assembly contract for the offshore wind farms Vesterhav Nord and Syd at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

FairWind will be responsible for the pre-assembly erection of 41 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 8.0-167 DD turbines.

Each direct drive (DD) turbine will have a power generating capacity of 8.4MW. FairWind will start work in May 2023, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

The two wind farms, owned by Vattenfall, will have a combined capacity of 344MW.

The project is expected to generate 1.57TWh of green power a year, sufficient to meet the energy needs of 380,000 households in Denmark.