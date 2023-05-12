Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Awards Noble Voyager Drillship Contract for Deepwater Exploration in Mauritania

May 12, 2023

Offshore drilling firm Noble has secured a contract with Shell for the 7th generation drillship Noble Voyager.

Under the contract with Shell, the Noble Voyager drillship will drill one deepwater exploration well offshore Mauritania. 

The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days at an undisclosed dayrate, includes mobilization and demobilization fees, and is expected to start in continuation of the drillship's current contract with Shell.

The contract includes options to extend the duration by up to 24 additional months, to be priced using an agreed fair market rate mechanism.

The Noble Voyager is currently operating offshore Mexico for Shell.


Deepwater Drilling Activity Africa Drilling Rigs

