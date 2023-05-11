Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS Signs Seismic Acquisition Deal for Carbon Storage Project in Norway

May 11, 2023

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has entered into a seismic acquisition contract for carbon storage offshore Norway with an independent energy company. 

The project, with an unnamed client, is scheduled to start in September and has a duration of approximately one month.

"In 2022 we established a strong position in the carbon storage geo-services market, and successfully completed four carbon storage acquisition jobs. I am very pleased with this contract in an early phase of the carbon capture and storage market," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS announced the news of the deal on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

