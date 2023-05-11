PGS Signs Seismic Acquisition Deal for Carbon Storage Project in Norway

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has entered into a seismic acquisition contract for carbon storage offshore Norway with an independent energy company.

The project, with an unnamed client, is scheduled to start in September and has a duration of approximately one month.

"In 2022 we established a strong position in the carbon storage geo-services market, and successfully completed four carbon storage acquisition jobs. I am very pleased with this contract in an early phase of the carbon capture and storage market," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS announced the news of the deal on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient

projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.