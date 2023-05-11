Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fincantieri Must Reach 3% Profit Margin 'to make economic sense' - CEO

May 11, 2023

©Federico/AdobeStock
©Federico/AdobeStock

Loss-making Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri must reach a 3% net profit margin "to make economic and industrial sense," its chief executive said on Wednesday, without setting a date for the goal. 

"That's where we want to be when our work is done," Pierroberto Folgiero told reporters following a meeting with investors in Milan after taking on the role a year ago. "To 'future-proof' Fincantieri ... we need a green and digitalized business model ... and a 3% margin for the bottom line," he added. 

Updating its business plan to 2027, Fincantieri on Wednesday confirmed it would return to net profit in 2025, setting targets also for this year and 2024. 

The shipbuilder posted a net loss of 324 million euros ($357 million) in 2022 after non-recurring items of 238 million euros related to the impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which forced management to carry out a strategic review of all its major contracts. Fincantieri said it expected cruise order intake from 2023-2024 as passenger numbers rise on average by 6% a year up to 2030. 

The group is also betting on offshore wind farms, forecasting a rise in total installed capacity to around 270 gigawatts (GW) in 2030 from 59.2 GW now.

Under the updated plan, Fincantieri sees revenues at 7.6 billion euros this year and 8 billion in 2024, with a confirmed target of 9.8 billion for 2027. In 2022 it posted revenues of 7.44 billion euros. 

The company sees a gradual rise in its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to around 5% in 2023 from 3% last year and to a confirmed 8% in 2027. Fincantieri plans capital spending of around 980 million euros until 2027. 

($1 = 0.9084 euros) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za - Editing by Mark Potter)

Shipbuilding Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

©twixter/AdobeStock

TenneT Sale Talks Slow as Germany, Netherlands Differ on...
Credit: EEW (File photo)

EEW SPC to Deliver 36 Monopiles for Denmark's Largest...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MODEC

MODEC to Deliver Highly Complex FPSO for Equinor's $9B...
Offshore
Stena IceMax drillship - Credit: John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

BP Ventures Back into Offshore Oil Frontiers to Boost...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

Gulf of Thailand: Uzma Clinches 3-Year Coil Tubing Contract with Valeura Energy

Gulf of Thailand: Uzma Clinches 3-Year Coil Tubing Contract with Valeura Energy

Viaro's RockRose Finalizes North Sea Farm-in with Hartshead

Viaro's RockRose Finalizes North Sea Farm-in with Hartshead

PGS Expands Norwegian Sea Seismic Survey

PGS Expands Norwegian Sea Seismic Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine